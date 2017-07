MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile earlier in the day at 09:39 [00:39 GMT], which has fallen into the Sea of Japan.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 11:30 local time [02:30 GMT on Tuesday], the South Korean security council will check the country's readiness in case of the new provocations from North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.