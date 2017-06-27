Register
20:23 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015

    India, US to Jointly Ensure Stability in South China Sea, Indo-Pacific Region

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    113014

    India and the US have vowed to promote stability and ensure the freedom of navigation across the Indo-Pacific region/

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    China Reiterates Warning to India Not to Meddle in South China Sea
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Experts said the development is significant as it reinforces American commitment in ensuring the balance of power in the region where China has emerged as a dominant power.

    A joint statement issued after the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s maiden meeting on Monday in the White House said the two sides will forge close ties to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    “As responsible stewards in the Indo-Pacific region, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed that a close partnership between the United States and India is central to peace and stability in the region,” the joint statement read.

    In their discussion, Modi and Trump reiterated their commitment to the “tenets outlined in the UN Charter, they committed to a set of common principles for the region (Indo-Pacific), according to which sovereignty and international law are respected and every country can prosper.”

    Both India and the US will strive to ensure “the importance of respecting freedom of navigation, overflight, and commerce throughout the region; call upon all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law”.

    Cooperation between China, Russia and India complements the BRICS format, contributing to global and regional security, Chinese Ambassador to Russia, Li Hui said
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    China-Russia Cooperation Strengthens Global Stability, Contributes to Regional Security
    Experts said the statement clearly reflects that the US and India are concerned with China’s actions in the South China Sea without naming the country directly. Not only that, both countries are willing to work to ensure a rough equilibrium is maintained in the region.

    “If you read the joint statement clearly, both President Trump and PM Modi talked about North Korea, Afghanistan, Middle East and even the South China Sea. The statement stresses on the world ‘Indo-Pacific’ which indicates that the US is ready to accept India’s centrality to maintaining security in the region; to ensure that a rules-based international system is maintained in the Indo-Pacific region, which clearly hints at China. This is significant especially since it shows that the US remains committed to maintaining power equilibrium,” security analyst Nitin Gokhale said during a panel discussion on CNN-News18.

    The joint statement has come a day after a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson warned both the US and India to not meddle in the South China Sea.

    Moreover, tension has risen on the India-China border near Sikkim with reports of the latest round of incursion from the Chinese side. A Pentagon report earlier this month submitted to the US Congress had called the border between India and China volatile.

    Chinese experts, however, maintained that Beijing stands for freedom of navigation, not just in the South China Sea, but all seas, oceans and maritime routes as their country is the number one trading economy in the world.

    “Not only Indo-Pacific region, China maintains that all ocean and sea should be free for navigation. But we must make a distinction between economic rights and freedom of navigation, both of which are different things. It is in China’s interest to defend freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as we are the number one trade country in the world,” Long Xingchun, Visiting Professor at the University of Colombo and Associate Professor at China West Normal University, told Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Leans Towards US in 'Standoff Against China in Asia'
    India Stops China’s Road Construction, Braces for Lengthy Face-off
    India’s Plan to Build Highest Rail Line on China Border Hits Fund Block
    China Reiterates Warning to India Not to Meddle in South China Sea
    Tags:
    navigation, stability, balance of power, Chinese Foreign Ministry, South China Sea, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Trophies
    Bloody Track Record
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok