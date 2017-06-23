Defenseless: Afghan MP Blames Washington for Weakening Afghan Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States made a lot of mistakes in Afghanistan and instead of training the Afghan forces Washington only weakened them, Afghan parliament member Baktash Siavash told Sputnik on Friday.

"For more than 10 years the United States made a lot of mistakes causing devastation and teaching nothing to the Afghan forces. On the contrary, they weakened the combat capability of armed forces. Therefore, if US troops decide and leave in a moment the territory of Afghanistan, then security forces will not be able to counter enemy even for several hours," Siavash said.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 following 9/11 terror attacks . The mission in Afghanistan ended on December 28, 2014. On January 1, 2015, NATO announced its new mission in the country, called Resolute Support, to train and assist the Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including Daesh and the Taliban, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.