Register
19:10 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An Indian exhibition visitor takes aim with a Punj Lloyd's Gepard GM6LYNX rifle at the DefExpo 2010 in New Delhi. (File)

    India’s Search for Home-Made Sniper Rifle Continues; Weapon Not Fit For Firing

    © AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    28220

    The push for indigenous sniper rifles by Narendra Modi government has met with a major setback as the Indian Army has outrightly rejected the state-owned Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) manufactured ‘shoot to kill’ rifles after trials.

    Garud commandos of Indian air force performs from an MI-8 helicopter during the inducting ceremony of first Medium Power Radar (MPR) named Arudhra, seen background, at the Air Force Station Naliya (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki
    India Plans Purchasing Weapons to Protect Air Force Bases Across Country
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Excessive recoil, an incompatible sighting system, and safety mechanism not up to the desired level are major reasons behind the rejection. Trials of the 4.5 kg-fully automatic 7.62X51mm rifle were conducted last week and OFB – the maker of the rifle – reported satisfactory response from the Army after the trial.

    “The weapon in its present form leaves much to be desired, is unsatisfactory and requires comprehensive design analysis,” the Army assessed after it found several faults which go beyond 20 times the maximum permissible limit.

    Last year, 7.62x45mm Excalibur developed by the government-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) did not fulfill the requirement of the Indian Army after conducting trials at various locations.

    “Obviously, the product developed has failed to meet the qualitative requirement. OFB has structural limitations. The government should stop wasting time with OFB and throw open the competition to the private sector. The private sector can take faster decisions and has flexibility in negotiations. If it can’t develop a weapon by itself, it can certainly get a partner from outside,” Brigadier Rumel Dahiya (retired), a defense analyst, said.

    India’s Ministry of Defense is pushing for indigenous equipment for the modernization of armed forces. It will soon float a tender for acquisition of 7.62X51mm rifle after more than a dozen rifle-makers responded to request for information issued by the defense ministry last year for acquisition of 185,000 assault rifles with telescopic sights attached to them. Sources told Sputnik that most of the companies, who had bid in 2011, have responded to the September 2016 request for information which seeks a 7.62mm x 51mm rifle with lethality to achieve the objective of ‘Shoot to Kill’.

    The Indian Army is trying to replace 5.56x45 mm assault rifle since long but failed in such attempt as the Israel Weapon Industries ACE 1, the Beretta ARX160, the Ceská Zbrojovka CZ 805 BREN, and the Colt's Manufacturing Company did not match the Army’s requirements during trials.

    Approximately $1 billion contract of 7.62mm x 51mm rifle will replace Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) 5.56x45 mm assault rifle in the Army which has been in use since 1996.

    Related:

    Moscow, New Delhi Discuss Making Russian Weapons in India
    India Deploys Four Warships With Advanced Weapons in the Mediterranean Sea
    Is India Reconsidering its No-First-Use Nuclear Weapons Policy?
    Tags:
    weapons, sniper rifle, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok