Philippines Welcomes Russian Navy Ship Visits, But No Discussions of Bases' Use

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The envoy stressed that "there was absolutely no discussion" of the Russian use of Philippine military bases.

"What we have discussed are ship visits, for Russian ships to visit the Philippines often," Sorreta said in an interview published Monday.

On January 2-7, 2017, a Russian Pacific Fleet flotilla, including the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ship and the Boris Butoma tanker, made a friendly visit to the Manila port . The high point of the visit was Duterte’s tour of the Admiral Tributs.

The Russian missile cruiser Varyag and sea tanker Pechenga visited Manila on April 20-24, 2017. Duterte went aboard the Varyag. The leader was also informed about the main characteristics of the battleship, its weapons and combat capabilities and was introduced to the life of the Pacific sailors onboard.