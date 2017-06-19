Register
19 June 2017
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tours Russian Navy guided missile cruiser Varyag, docked during a goodwill visit at Pier 15, South Harbor, Metro Manila, Philippines April 21, 2017.

    Philippines Welcomes Russian Navy Ship Visits, But No Discussions of Bases' Use

    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Asia & Pacific
    Russian warships are welcome in the Philippines but there have been no discussions of hosting Russian troops at its bases, Ambassador of the Philippines in Moscow Carlos Sorreta told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The envoy stressed that "there was absolutely no discussion" of the Russian use of Philippine military bases.

    "What we have discussed are ship visits, for Russian ships to visit the Philippines often," Sorreta said in an interview published Monday.

    The Philippine Navy's band marches in front of the Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Varyag, docked during a goodwill visit, at Pier 15, South Harbor, Metro Manila, Philippines April 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Military Tour: Philippine President Boards Russian Missile Cruiser in Manila
    On January 2-7, 2017, a Russian Pacific Fleet flotilla, including the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ship and the Boris Butoma tanker, made a friendly visit to the Manila port. The high point of the visit was Duterte’s tour of the Admiral Tributs.

    The Russian missile cruiser Varyag and sea tanker Pechenga visited Manila on April 20-24, 2017. Duterte went aboard the Varyag. The leader was also informed about the main characteristics of the battleship, its weapons and combat capabilities and was introduced to the life of the Pacific sailors onboard.

    Tags:
    port, Russia, Philippines
