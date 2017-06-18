At Least 9,000 Evacuees From Filipino City of Marawi Yet to Receive Relief Items

At least 30,000 displaced residents of Marawi are seeking shelter in Iligan City since the escalation of the armed conflict.
The tensions between the Philippine government forces and the Maute group, which is affiliated with the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia), in the region escalated in late May, when the latter attempted to storm the city of Marawi. The escalation prompted the nation's authorities to impose martial law on the island and led to the deaths of over 100 people.
