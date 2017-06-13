Nearly 600 People With Heat Stroke Hospitalized in Japan Within Week

© AFP 2017/ DOMINIQUE FAGET Heat Reaches 50 Degree Celsius in India, More Than 200 Dead

TOKYO (Sputnik)Almost half of those taken to hospital were aged over 65, the department said.

The week before, more than 1,000 people across the country were hospitalized with the same symptoms.

The rainy season on most of Japan's territory usually lasts from the beginning of June until the middle of July. On June 7, Japan's weather agency said the rainy season had started in the eastern, central and western parts of the country, and warned of the possibility of natural disasters during this period.

