Register
20:57 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A ballistic rocket is test-fired through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017

    'Swordplay' Between China, N Korea is Not What US and Allies Perceive It to Be

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    130520

    At a conference on disarmament in Geneva, the DPRK accused China and the US of displaying "arbitrariness" and "self-will" in the UN. Sputnik spoke with Russian experts, Konstantin Asmolov and Alexander Voronstov about the future of relations between the DPRK and China.

    A South Korean soldier walks past a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    North Korea Claims New Cruise Missile Can Crush US, South Korean Warships
    The North Korean representative rejected, as he put it, "deliberately concocted" sanctions that were initiated by China and the United States.

    Pyongyang, for the first time, chose an international platform for public criticism of Beijing. Previously, similar sharp assessments were voiced only through the DPRK’s state TV channel. 

    The strongest anti-Chinese rhetoric took place on May 4. Back then the negative reaction was caused by the publication of the central Chinese newspaper stating, "North Korean nuclear forces pose a threat to China's national interests." 

    North Korea’s agency KCNA expressed irritation at China, which was caused by the Chinese newspaper’s article, in which it "laid the blame on Pyongyang for the deterioration of relations between the two neighboring states." 

    The state channel then urged China to no longer test the patience of the DPRK and make the right strategic choice, accusing it of agreeing with US attempts to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

    Sputnik spoke to an expert with the Institute of the Far East, Konstantin Asmolov, who said that it seems that Pyongyang has raised the degree of offensive propaganda, but this will not affect the nature of interstate relations.

    “Currently there is some swordplay between China and the DPRK, but China’s pressure still has a certain limit. The Northerners are carrying out some verbal attacks on China, but this does not mean that the situation has radically changed. It only changes radically in the opinions of the United States and its allies,” Asmolov said.

    The US is “comforting itself” by thinking that it managed to “bend China under” itself but that is not the case.

    According to the expert, Beijing did not weaken its diplomatic support of Pyongyang despite the criticism of the DPRK’s nuclear missile program. 

    “On the contrary, China at a high level supports the initiative of the DPRK to stop its nuclear tests in exchange for the cessation of naval exercises of the United States and South Korea,” the expert said.

    China North Korea Border
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    Beijing Rebuffs Claims of China's Special Influence on North Korea
    Alexander Vorontsov, an expert at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences also spoke with Sputnik saying, “The North Koreans do not want to negotiate on the terms of their surrender. They will not continue to do this. The prerequisites under Barack Obama and now under the new US president differ little from each other.”

    Voronstov further said that China is trying to bring in sanctions against the DPRK in smaller doses so as to not close the door for a negotiated solution to the issue. 

    “China will never go on strangling the North Korea like the US is doing because it is not in its [China’s] national interest,” the analyst said.

    On June 8, North Korea launched four missiles from Wonsan, a port city on the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, into the Sea of Japan. According to Pyongyang, the launch was a test of a new ship-killing missile. 

    North Korea said its test was a success. The surface-to-sea munitions hit static targets in the ocean after making “circular flights,” KCNA quoted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as saying. 

    North Korea’s claim of victory has not been independently verified.

    On Tuesday, Sputnik reported the withdrawal of US aircraft carriers from the Sea of Japan – in North Korea’s front yard. The USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson had been monitoring possible military action from the North while showing Pyongyang the extent of the US Navy’s reach and might.

    Related:

    EU Extends Sanctions Against North Korea After Latest Missile Test
    US Admiral Says North Korea's Missile Threat Bigger Than That of Iran
    Japan to Protest North Korea’s Multiple Missile Launch
    ‘Moral Vacuum’: North Korea Trolls Trump Over US Leaving Paris Climate Deal
    Defense Shield: 'US Admits It Can't Prevent North Korea's Missile Strike'
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, nuclear threat, interview, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok