India's TASL Delivers Components to Boeing for Chinook Helicopters

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Boeing had chosen to procure components from the Indian company through a joint venture against mandatory requirement to offset 30 per cent of the price tag for the helicopter. But this JV did not provide the much needed technological know-how to India’s TASL. Nevertheless, Boeing termed this development a significant step to increase defense capability and manufacturing capacity out of India with strategic partners.

“Tata Advanced Systems has demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality components to the CH-47 Chinook program on schedule, which in turn helps Boeing meet commitments to our customers. We are clearly invested in leveraging the full potential of capability that exists in India to continue delivering greater value for less cost to our US and international customers,” Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India, said.

India’s Defense Ministry had finalized an order of 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters with Boeing in 2015 at $1.1 billion. Delivery of the choppers will start from 2019.

“Obviously, technology transfer would have been a better option for Indian company. Nevertheless, producing components and delivering to OEMs will definitely boost export business. And with experience, in the long run, companies can themselves develop indigenous technology to manufacture such parts,” Amit Cowshish, former financial advisor to India’s Defense Ministry, said.

TASL is already delivering crown and tailcones for CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the US Army and international customers. “Undertaking the responsibility of complete manufacture and assembly for Boeing gives us an excellent opportunity to display our capability of development and assembly projects in high technology areas to global quality standards,” Sukaran Singh, CMD, TASL, said.

The American Chinook choppers will supplement the Russian Mi-26 of the Indian Air Force.