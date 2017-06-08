Myanmar Military Finds Bodies From Plane Crashed in Andaman Sea

The army spokesperson said that the aircraft wheel and bodies were found in the course of search operation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Myanmar’s officials said they found debris of the jet in the Andaman Sea soon after the launch of the search and rescue operation that involved six ships and three planes, the Airlive media outlet reported.

The Myanmar military plane carrying more than 100 people disappeared from radars at 1:35 pm local time [07:05 GMT] on Wednesday.

Airlive numbers said the plane carried 106 passengers, including military personnel and family members, as well as 14 crew members. Other media reported that the number of people on board was 105.

