Register
07:34 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Global warming

    Experts: China Cannot Lead Climate Change Battle Alone

    Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 7111

    Despite calls from many quarters for China to become a global leader in addressing climate change, filling the vacuum left by the US, a significant emitter of greenhouse gases, will not be possible without US participation, experts said.

    Lin Boqiang, director of the Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, said that China will become a leading force in the battle against climate change, following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US would withdraw from the Paris Agreement. 

    "China will continue its reforms in the energy sector, which will help reduce carbon emissions," he told the Global Times on Sunday.

    Trump's decision has drawn widespread condemnation from world leaders, local politicians, businesses and environmentalists.

    U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Believes in Climate Change Despite Paris Deal Withdrawal - US Ambassador

    It will undermine the efforts of states, cities, and US businesses to grow the economy and create jobs, US-based Energy Foundation CEO and co-founder Eric Heitz said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Sunday.  

    Heitz said that the US is retreating from its global leadership position on trade, national security and climate change, but "China has affirmed its ongoing commitment to climate action, securing its position as the undisputed global leader." He added that Europe and India are also stepping up to fill the void. 

    "Taking on global leadership is too much, too soon for China. The US is a significant emitter, so reducing emissions can't be entirely achieved without US participation," said Jiang Shixue, a professor at Shanghai University. 

    China's Premier Li Keqiang, center, attends the EU China summit at the EU Council building in Brussels, on Monday, June 29, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Julien Warnand/Pool Photo via AP
    EU Steps Up Cooperation With China in Fight Against Climate Change - Tusk

    Premier Li Keqiang told reporters in Berlin Thursday that China will continue to implement its Paris commitments, pointing to the decline in coal consumption, the Xinhua News Agency reported.  

    China is the largest investor in domestic renewable energy at $103 billion in 2015, up 17 percent year-on-year, according to a report issued by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis in January. From 2015 to 2020, the country will install 36 percent of all global hydro electricity generation capacity, 40 percent of all worldwide wind energy and 36 percent of all solar energy. 

    Investment in renewables from 2015 to 2020 will reach 2.5 trillion yuan ($367 billion), replacing 150 million tons of fossil fuels and reduce annual carbon  emissions by 1.4 billion tons by then, according to the National Development Reform Commission in December 2016. Coal is expected to make up 60 percent of China's energy mix in 2017,  the National Energy Administration said.   

    While some major Chinese cities have been struggling to reduce air pollution in recent years, companies and industries will spend more on reducing pollutant emissions, Li Li, director of research at the Shanghai-based ICIS China. 

    "However, profit margins of non-fossil fuels are still lower than for fossil fuels, so wind and solar power need to be supported by policies and subsidies," she said.

    Trump's decision on climate change is likely to enhance the China-EU partnership, she added. 

    Young woman
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Climate Change Is Already Harming Sleep Patterns and Will Do More in Future

    Although the US president does not favor the Paris Agreement, some US states, cities and big businesses have affirmed their commitment to the deal, and China can maintain dialogue with them for cooperation in clean energy, as this does not need to be at a bilateral level, Lin noted. 

    The governors of New York, California and Washington announced in a joint statement Thursday a coalition that will convene US states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking "aggressive action on climate change," ABC News said in a report on Friday. 

    California Governor Jerry Brown said on Thursday he will discuss merging carbon trading markets in his state and China when he travels to Asia later this week, a sign of the governor's ambition to influence global climate change policy, Reuters reported.

    In 2014, Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD commissioned a new eBus factory in Lancaster, California, where in 2016 alone it expects to supply 300 eBuses for the US market, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis reported. 

     

    This article was written by Chen Qingqing and was orignally published by the Global Times.

    Related:

    US State Secretary Kerry to Attend 22nd UN Climate Change Conference
    Kerry: Trump's Stance on Climate Could Change After Inauguration
    Climate Change: 80,000 Reindeer Starve to Death as Arctic Sea Ice Retreats
    Eat This, Global Warming! Bird Poo to Repel Arctic Climate Change
    Climate Change to Provoke ‘Unimaginable’ Refugee Crisis
    Tags:
    Climate Change, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok