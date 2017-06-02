Register
    Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017 in Manila, Philippines.

    Security Measures Boosted in Manila Following Deadly Attack on Casino Complex

    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Security measures have been stepped up in Manila following a gunman attack.

    A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    Manila Attack May Have Been 'Robbery' and Not Daesh-Linked Terror Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Security measures have been stepped up in the Philippine capital of Manila following a gunman attack and fire at the Resorts World Manila hotel and casino, claiming the lives of 36 people, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said on Friday.

    "We are not discounting the possibility of even a small-scale terror attack in Manila. That's why security forces had been in high alert… Let us be calm but at same time be alert, ready to help our security forces," Esperon said, as quoted by CNN Philippines.

    The administration of the complex denied any responsibility of its security guards for the incident, saying they did not resist the armed intruder in order to prevent any escalation of the situation, according to the broadcaster.

    The armed attacker opened fire at the casino complex and set casino tables on fire, which led to casualties due to toxic smoke. A total of 36 people were found dead, besides the perpetrator, who committed suicide.

    Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, but police were considering robbery as a possible cause since the gunman "ransacked" the casino storage room and grabbed $2.6 million worth of gambling chips.

    Tags:
    security measures, Philippines, Manila
