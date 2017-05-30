S Korean Leader Orders Probe Into 'Shocking' Secret Entry of US Rocket Launchers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered on Tuesday an investigation into a secret entry of four rocket launchers into the country under the US missile defense program, presidential chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said at a press briefing.

“President Moon was briefed on such facts by National Security Office (NSO) chief Chung Eui-yong and said it was very shocking … President Moon ordered his senior secretary for civil affairs and the NSO chief to find the truth behind the unauthorized entry of the four rocket launchers,” Yoon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The president ordered to reveal who had authorized the secret entry of rocket launchers and why this was not disclosed.

Moon also asked Defense Minister Han Min-koo to confirm the delivery of the rocket launchers. The minister confirmed the delivery, adding that he knew about it in advance.

In July 2016, Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea's Seongju County amid growing tensions spurred by North Korea's ballistic and nuclear tests. The THAAD system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

In April, the first elements of the THAAD system were installed at the site of a former golf course in Seongju. According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the system is expected to be completely installed by the end of the year, with a number of its functions already in operation.

The THAAD deployment has been criticized by a number of countries, including Russia and neighboring China.