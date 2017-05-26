Chinese Fighter Jets Intercept US Navy Aircraft Over S China Sea - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The incident involving the two nations' aircraft took place on Thursday, the media outlet said.

On Thursday, China's defense ministry accused Washington of militarizing the South China Sea region, following the sailing of an US Navy destroyer near the disputed Spratly Islands chain.

The USS Dewey sailed within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of Mischief Reef in the Spratly archipelago. Chinese frigates tracked the destroyer and issued a warning, urging the vessel to leave the area, according to media reports.

China and several US allies in the region — namely Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines — have competing claims to the maritime borders and responsibility areas in the South China and East China seas.