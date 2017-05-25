Register
03:10 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Park Sang-Hak, a North Korean defector living in the South and leader of an anti-North Korea civic group, holds a balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, March 26, 2016, on the sixth anniversary of the sinking of the naval ship Cheonan.

    99 Luftballons: South Korean Troops Open Fire on DPRK Balloon Crossing Border

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 5910

    South Korean soldiers stationed alongside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) opened fire on an unidentified flying object crossing the border on Tuesday. Authorities say that the object was most likely a North Korean balloon carrying propaganda leaflets.

    South Korean authorities caught sight of the object and shot at it with machine guns, firing about 90 rounds in total. The object retreated back into North Korea, disappearing from radar screens. The initial speculation was that the objects were drones, sent to spy on or even attack South Korean positions.

    A media briefing later revealed the nature of the flying objects to be balloons. "Judging from the results of an analysis, [we] believe there is a low possibility that the objects were drones," said Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense. He also mentioned that 10 objects in total were detected.

    This picture taken by the Republic of Korea Air Force on January 10, 2016 and released via Yonhap news agency shows a US B-52 Stratofortress (bottom R) flying with South Korean F-15K fighter jets (top) and US F-16 fighter jets (bottom L) over South Korea
    © AFP 2017/ YONHAP
    Friend or Foe? South Korean Military to Upgrade Aircraft Identification System

    When reporters asked whether he believed the ROK military overreacted to the incident, Moon dismissed the criticism. "The military was reacting in consideration of the worst-case scenario,"  he said, adding that troops along the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) are instructed to fire on any unknown object crossing the border if it doesn't heed their loudspeaker warnings to turn back. "We prepared thoroughly according to procedure until the object was clearly identified."

    "I'm not sure what to make of this, honestly," Robert Kelly, a professor of political science at Pusan National University, told the LA Times. "The balloon… might just be some random act by a local commander trying to impress his superiors."

    North Korean media did not comment on the incident.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    China Calls on US, Japan, South Korea to Reset Relations With DPRK

    The incident has been taken as another example of the high tensions and disintegrating detente between North and South Korea, which are still technically at war since the 1953 armistice. Last week, new South Korean President Moon Jae-in said there was a "high possibility" of a renewal of armed hostilities. 

    South Korean private citizens often fly balloons bearing anti-North propaganda and light material goods like food over the border, much to the frustration of both sides. Most recently, a North Korean defector sent leaflets containing information about the murder of Kim Jong-nam, believed to be the work of North Korean assassins, across the world's most heavily-guarded border.

    Related:

    US Treasury Secretary Vows More Sanctions Against Iran, Syria, North Korea
    US, Japan Discuss Enforcing UN Resolutions Amid N Korea Missile Tests
    China Refutes Reports About Call for Delay on Anti-N Korea Sanctions Sent to US
    US Attempting to Hinder Economic Cooperation Between Russia, N Korea - Pyongyang
    'Madman With Nuclear Weapons': N Korean Leader 'Diagnosed' by Trump
    Tags:
    border tensions, Demilitarized Zone, South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok