US Army Issues Another $142 Million Contract to 'Mentor' Afghan Security Forces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army has issued a more than $140-million foreign military sales contract to arrange a new round of training and mentoring for the Afghan Security Forces, the Department of Defense announced.

"PAE Government Services [in] Arlington, Virginia was awarded a $142 million… foreign military sales (Afghanistan) contract for training and mentoring, and contractor logistics support for the Afghanistan National Defense Security Forces," the announcement stated on Tuesday.

PAE Government Services is a contracting company that works with the US government, armed forces and other organizations in such fields as aviation, stabilization, critical infrastructure, expeditionary logistics and integrated security in more than 60 countries.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Daesh and the Taliban terrorist group, also outlawed in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

