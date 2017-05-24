Register
    Afghan soldiers prepare to unload a helicopter from a cargo aircraft at Kabul military airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013

    Trump's Budget Requests Extra $700Mln for Afghanistan Air Force Program

    © AP Photo/ Ahmad Jamshid
    Asia & Pacific
    President Donald Trump's 2018 budget requests over $700 million for Afghanistan Air Force program, the White House proposal revealed on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's 2018 budget plan for the Department of Defense contains more that $700 million for the Afghan forces’ air lift program

    "[The budget plan] includes over $700 million for the program to address aviation lift and aerial fires capability gaps and transition from Russian-manufactured to US-manufactured rotary wing assets," the document released on Tuesday stated.

    Afghan security force personnel look on from the shelter of a vehicle during an ongoing an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in Kot district of Nangarhar province on February 16, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA
    Afghan Security Forces Kill at Least 10 Daesh Militants in Eastern Afghanistan
    On May 10, US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Gen. Joseph Votel told the Senate Armed Service Committee that Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter is both undersized and proving to be more expensive and difficult to sustain than originally envisioned.

    The Defense Department explained that the $700-million request is an addition to the $814 million proposed in fiscal year 2017 Afghanistan Security Forces Fund (ASFF) document to begin transitioning the Afghan aviation fleet.

    The ASFF plan included 53 UH-60 helicopters, 30 armed MD-530F helicopters, six A-29 attack aircraft and five AC-208s.

