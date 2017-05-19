Register
14:15 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian Navy Shivalik-class stealth multi-role frigate INS Sahyadri (F49) (File)

    India, Singapore Begin Advanced Marine Drill in South China Sea

    © Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J. Batchelder
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    231653

    India has begun advanced bilateral naval exercise with Singapore in the South China Sea on Thursday. The contingent has four warships, one maritime patrol and anti-submarine craft.

    Indian Navy's warship Rajput fires rockets during a special drill in the Bay of Bengal near Paradeep, India.
    © AP Photo/ Biswaranjan Rout
    Indian Navy Learning to Combat Chinese Submarines in Major Drill
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The Indian ships, Shivalik, Sahyadri, Jyoti and Kamorta, as well as a P8-I maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft will be joined by Republic of Singapore Navy ships Supreme, Formidable, Victory and maritime patrol aircraft Fokker F50 in addition to the Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 aircraft.

    Shivalik and Sahayadri are multi-role stealth frigates fitted with Klub anti-ship missile and land attack version of Brahmos missile. INS Kamorta is an anti-submarine warfare corvette while Jyoti is the fleet replenishment tanker of the Indian Navy.

    “This year’s edition of SIMBEX-17 being held in the South China Sea would be the 24th in the series and is aimed to increase interoperability between the Republic of Singapore Navy and Indian Navy as well as develop common understanding and procedures for maritime security operations. The thrust of exercises at sea this year would be on anti-submarine warfare (ASW), integrated operations with surface, air and sub-surface forces, air defense and surface encounter exercises,” an Indian Navy statement said.

    The current exercise will end on May 24.

    Meanwhile, Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba concluded his five-day visit to Singapore where he met a number of Singaporean defense officials, including the defense minister, chief of defense forces, and navy chief. An Indian Navy statement said the visit “aims to consolidate existing maritime cooperation initiatives as well as explore new avenues”.

    Bilateral cooperation between Singapore and India was first formalized when RSN ships began training with the Indian Navy in 1994.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia-India Navy Drills Start With Firing Exercise in Bay of Bengal
    India, China Hold Drills to Practice Earthquake Response Actions
    Russia to Hold Drills With India, Mongolia, Pakistan, Vietnam in 2017
    Tags:
    military drills, navy, Singapore, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok