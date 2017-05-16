This is Why North Korea Demonstrates Its Military Capability to the World

According to the analyst, the DPRK cannot make concessions on this issue because their opponents will interpret them as a manifestation of weakness and further result in increased pressure on the country.

“He [Kim Jong-un] has no other choice, he still hopes that sooner or later there will be some conditions for normal negotiations, [where Pyongyang will be able to speak] not from a weak position, but as an equal participant. For this reason it demonstrates its military capabilities,” Voronstov said.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a missile near Kusong near the country’s western coast. The missile fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles.

A number of countries, including the United States, Japan and South Korea, criticized North Korea for conducting the latest missile launch.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, North Korea said it had launched the Hwasong-12 missile, which had reached an altitude of 2,111 kilometers (1,311 miles) and flown 787 kilometers (489 miles).

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the launch site of the new ground-to-ground medium long-range strategic ballistic missile, the Hwasong-12, on Sunday.