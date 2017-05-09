Trump's Advisers Reportedly Propose Plan to Change US Strategy in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Washington Post reported Monday that a group of Trump's military and foreign policy advisers had proposed a strategy aiming to push the Taliban terrorist movement, outlawed in Russia, to the negotiating table with the Afghan government.

According to the news outlet, the plan implies strengthening of the Pentagon's role in anti-Taliban struggle as it could be allowed to make decisions on the issues related to the number of troops in the country, as well as their presence at the battlefield and to attack the terrorists not only with the use of drones.

© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Afghanistan Forces Eliminate Head of Daesh in Country

The program could result in reverse of the steps of ex-US President Barack Obama reducing the country's presence in Afghanistan along with the costs of the operation, the newspaper added.

The final decision on adoption of the strategy should be made by Trump himself and he was expected to decide before the NATO summit scheduled for May 25, the media outlet reported.

Afghanistan has experienced a resurgent Taliban movement over recent years after the US-led coalition started to withdraw troops. The radical militants are currently controlling a number of cities and areas across the country and continue their efforts to seize more territories.