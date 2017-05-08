US Pacific Partnership 2017 Disaster Response Training Underway in Vietnam

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali US 6th Fleet Joins Germany, Norway Navies for Submarine Warfare Drills in Atlantic - Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Da Nang province is known in military history as being the place where the US Marine Corps 9th Expeditionary Forces landed in March 1965. They Marine Corps were the first US combat troops to arrive in Vietnam during the US military agression against that country.

"Pacific Partnership includes the traditional humanitarian aid and disaster relief, medical, engineering and community relation projects," US officer in charge of the mission Lt. Cmdr. Greg Dusetzina said.

The training was officially kicked off when the Navy’s fast transport ship Fall River arrived, the statement noted. This year marks the fourth consecutive year in which Vietnam has participated in the Pacific Partnership exercise.

"Natural disasters don't recognize borders, so Vietnam, the United States and other Pacific nations must be prepared to respond quickly," US Ambassador to Vietnam Tedd Osius said.