Indian Home Ministry Calls Emergency Meeting After Attack on Kashmir Army Base

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The attack occurred when militants attempted to storm the base in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara near the demarcation line with Pakistan at 4 a.m. local time.

"Home Ministry has called an emergency meeting on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m. [5:30GMT]. It will be chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh," the spokesperson said.

The military repelled the assault and killed two attackers. Six servicemen were injured. A search operation is underway to flush out the remaining terrorists, the Home Ministry spokesperson said.

India and Pakistan have been both laying claims to Kashmir since India was partitioned in 1947. Three wars have not resolved the dispute. Tensions escalated last year when Indian forces killed Burhan Wani, the leader of a Kashmiri separatist group.