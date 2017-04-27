Militants Kill Three Indian Soldiers in Dawn Attack on Kashmir Army Camp

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Militants tried to force their way into the facility at around 4 a.m. local time (22:30GMT), the NDVV channel reported.
The military managed to fend off the assault after a four-hour gunfight, the broadcaster said, adding the camp was being searched for more attackers.
India and Pakistan have been both laying claims to Kashmir since India was partitioned in 1947. Three wars have not resolved the dispute. Tensions escalated last year when Indian forces killed Burhan Wani, the leader of a Kashmiri separatist group.
