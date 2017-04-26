Japan Self-Defense Forces to Carry Out Drills With US Naval Group on Wednesday

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) said in statement that it will conduct joint military drills on Wednesday with the US naval group led by the USS Carl Vinson, which had arrived in the region amid the recent escalation of the situation with North Korea.
“The drills will take place on April 26. It will be conducted in the western sea area of Okinawa prefecture. The drills will include [from the Japanese side] two F-15 fighters, from the maritime self-defense force – Samidare and Ashigara destroyers. From the US side — the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, other ships, two F-18 fighters,” the statement read.
All comments
Show new comments (0)