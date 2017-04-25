Register
22:45 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Jiranuch Trirat holds up the body of her 11-month-old daughter who was killed by her father, at a hospital in Phuket.

    Livestream Horror: Thai Man Streams Baby Daughter’s Murder Live on Facebook

    © REUTERS/ Reuters
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10802

    A man in Phuket, Thailand, filmed himself murdering his eleven-month-old daughter before committing suicide himself, and livestreamed the grisly deed to the public via Facebook.

    The child's mother, Jiranuch Trirat, alerted the police, who rushed to the scene. "They had already died when I arrived there," first responder Lt. Jullaus Suvannin told AFP.

    The perpetrator of the crime was Jiranuch's boyfriend, 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay. The four-minute video showed him tying a noose around the neck of his infant daughter, Beta, and hanging her off the roof of the building.

    Thai news outlets broadcast footage of Trirat collecting her daughter's body and the body of Wuttisan from the hospital. Police say that Wuttisan had earlier argued with Jiranuch, as she had recently left him for another man. 

    Detainee in handcuffs
    © Fotolia/ jinga80
    Three Men Charged in Sweden Rape Livestream Case

    "At 3:00 a.m. yesterday he checked my phone and threatened to kill me," said Jiranuch. "I was very afraid and ran away from the house and left Beta with him."

    "I returned home late in the afternoon and they were not there. I called him to bring Beta back to the house, but I could not get in touch with him. That's when I saw the video clip and called the police," she said.

    "The video clip, which is about four minutes long, was posted at 5:45 p.m. yesterday," Lt. Col. Sanit Nookhong told Thalang Police.

    Facebook
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Mumbai Student Livestreams Suicide on Facebook

    "In the video, Wuttisan showed a bottle of liquid, which we later confirmed was kratom drink [kratom leaves are used in Thai folk medicine as both a stimulant and, at higher doses, as a sedative]. He gives the baby, 'Beta,' a drink and has a drink too. After that he ties a rope around the girl's neck and lowers her down."

    "You can hear the girl crying and finally the crying stops. Then he pulls her up onto the rooftop and unties the rope from her neck," he said. Wuttisan did not film his own suicide.

    The video was available on Facebook for just under 24 hours before it was taken down. It was the first murder in Thailand to be broadcast on social media, said deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen. "It could be influenced by behaviour from abroad, most recently in Cleveland," Kissana told Reuters.

    Actor Jay Bowdy in a 2015 interview posted on his personal Youtube channel.
    © Сollage by RIA Novosti. Jay Bowdy
    Actor Commits Suicide Live on Facebook Following Sexual Assault Arrest

    This gruesome crime follows a speech from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, April 18, in which he addressed the sharing of another murder over Facebook: that of Robert Godwin, Sr., a Cleveland retiree who was shot dead by Steve Stephens. Stephens later committed suicide while being pursued by the police.

    "We're also going to work on getting more common ground; not just getting more opinions out there, but also helping to bring people closer together. We have a lot to do here. We have a full roadmap of products to help build groups and community, help build a more informed society, and help keep our community safe," Zuckerberg said in regards to the incident during Facebook's annual F8 conference. 

    "We have a lot more to do here. We're reminded of this this week by the tragedy in Cleveland. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin, Sr., and we have a lot of work and we'll keep doing all we can to keep tragedies like this from happening."

    Related:

    Ohio ‘Facebook Killer’ Commits Suicide After Short Police Chase in Pennsylvania
    New Zealand Judge: Kim Dotcom Can Livestream Extradition Trial
    On the Run: Police Seek Ohio Man Suspected of Murder, Posting Video to Facebook
    Revelation by 2ch Hacker: LiveStream From Brothel or How to Troll a Hooker
    Pokémon GO Player Livestreams Brutal Beating in New York’s Central Park
    Tags:
    suicide, murder, Livestream, Facebook, Steve Stephens, Mark Zuckerberg, Phuket, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Sanctions
    The Science of Sanctions
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok