India Inducts Sukhois Into IAF Squadron at Station Near Pakistan Border

New Delhi (Sputnik)The induction of the Sukhois, a state-of-the-art all-weather multi-role fighter aircraft, along the border is seen as an enhancement. “The induction of the squadron will boost the offensive capabilities of the Indian Air Force in this sector,” an IAF statement read.

The Valiants were formed as an offensive fighter squadron on February 14, 1963, at Barrackpore. The squadron has changed many bases during its 54-year-long journey and has taken part in the 1971 war and the Kargil operations.

Amid intense fire-fights underway along the western border, India has augmented the capability of armed forces with the recent deal of 100 modified K9 Vajra 155mm/52 caliber which will be inducted into Army within a year. This improvised version will have specific requirements of the Indian Army including desert operations. Apart from this, Indian Army is also deploying 450 T90SM main battle tanks, surface-to-air missiles and hi-tech radar along the Pakistan border.

These deployments are part of the Cold Start doctrine where India wishes to fight its enemy on the western border in a collaborative manner. As part of a long-term offensive strategy, the Indian Army’s infantry, armored and artillery strengths will be used alongside the IAF’s fire power.

