Pyongyang Conducts Massive Artillery Drills on Army Anniversary Day - Reports

The massive live-fire drills occurred on the country's east coast on 85th anniversary of the DPRK's army, according to the sources. North Korean Kim Jong-un was reported to attend the event.

The news comes as South Korean military said Monday that the USS Carl Vinson would be joined by a US submarine for military drills off the Korean Peninsula later this week. Pyongyang called the submarine’s deployment "undisguised military blackmail."

Earlier in April, the Pentagon sent the naval group from Singapore toward North Korea.

There has been concern worldwide over expectations that Pyongyang will conduct its sixth nuclear test soon, as the North is reportedly developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the US mainland.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW