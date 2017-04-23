Register
08:38 GMT +323 April 2017
    Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.

    Japanese, South Korean, US Diplomats to Discuss North Korean Nuclear Issue

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    High-ranking diplomats from Japan, South Korea and the United States are expected to hold a trilateral meeting in Tokyo on the issue of North Korean nuclear program and instability in the region, South Korean media reported Sunday.

    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Yonhap news agency, Kim Hong-kyun, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, as well as Joseph Yun and Kenji Kanasugi, Kim's counterparts from the United States and Japan respectively, would participate in the talks scheduled for Tuesday in Tokyo.

    The news outlet added that the diplomats would focus on the measures to contain Pyongyang's activities that could pose threat to peace and stability in the region.

    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen over the recent month in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

    The international community has condemned the moves of Pyongyang and the United States has even sent a naval group led by the aircraft carrier to the region. Following media reports that Washington could approve a military strike against Pyongyang if North Korea carries out yet another nuclear weapon test, the authorities of the Asian state warned that they were ready to respond to the US actions.

    Tags:
    nuclear, Japan, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
