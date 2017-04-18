Japanese Politician Calls for Dialogue With N Korea as Way to Resolve Tensions

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)It is necessary to involve North Korea in a dialogue as the pressure on Pyongyang should not be considered as the only way to resolve the crisis on the Korean peninsula, according to Muneo Suzuki, the head of the New Party Daichi, known as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s unofficial adviser on relations with Russia.

“I believe that pressure should not remain the only tool of interaction. At the same time we must try to involve North Koreans in a dialogue on the international arena. One should express wisdom, find a right approach – that will not be easy but it does not mean that one should sit idle,” Suzuki told the Izvestia newspaper.

He also pointed out the important role of the United States and China in solving the North Korean nuclear issue.

The statement was made amid escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula with South Korean and US military having reported on April 16, that they had registered what they believed to be a failed missile test by Pyongyang.

On April 14, US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test.

In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

