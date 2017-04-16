US National Security Adviser Arrives in Afghanistan Days After MOAB Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani met with US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster to discuss issues related to security and counterterrorism, Ghani's office said Sunday.

"Pres.@AshrafGhani &US #NSA #McMaster discussed bilateral ties, security,counter terrorism, reforms &development in today's meeting in #Arg," the president's office wrote on Twitter.

​McMaster's visit to Kabul came shortly after the US bomb strike on Afghanistan’s eastern province.

On Thursday, a 22,000-pound GBU-43, or MOAB bomb, which is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal, was dropped from a C-130 military airlift aircraft, targeting an underground complex and tunnels in Afghan province of Nangarhar believed to be used by the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries.

Nangarhar officials reported that the bomb killed at least 94 terrorists including four senior commanders, media reported.