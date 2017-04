© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Donald Trump Briefed on North Korea's Failed Missile Launch - Pentagon Chief

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japanese military detected no threats from air and no incidents threatening the country's security, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a representative of the country's military.

Earlier in the day, South Korean military reported registering an apparently failed missile launch by North Korea, with the US Pacific Command confirming the information and adding that the missile "blew up almost immediately."

North Korea has carried out several missile test launches this year in violation of UN resolutions. Last year, Pyongyang conducted two nuclear tests and over two dozen of test launches using ballistic missile technology.