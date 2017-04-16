Hot Air Wars: Defectors Waft Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets Toward North Korea

Some 300,000 leaflets were sent by a group of North Korea defectors from an elevated point on a mountain just west of Seoul, during the anniversary celebration of Kim Il-sung, the founder of modern North Korea.

Starting at 5 a.m., the group also sent balloons that contained 2,000 one-dollar bills, 1,000 USB storage devices, 1,000 DVDs and 500 booklets, according to group members.

Other balloons carried large portraits of North Korea's incumbent leader Kim Jong-un and his late half brother Kim Jong-nam, with the words "murderer" and "victim" written over their heads, respectively. The placards accused the North Korean leader of directing the assassination of his half-brother in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February.

"We condemn dictator Kim Jong-un for persistently threatening the Republic of Korea [South Korea] and the global society with nuclear weapons and missiles and murdering his half brother," group leader Park Sang-hak told reporters.

North Korea responded accordingly, as some 100 pro-Pyongyang leaflets were found in South Korea's border provinces on Saturday, according to South Korea police. The colour-printed leaflets liken Kim Il-sung to the sun, while celebrating his 105th birth anniversary, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

The psychological war between the two Koreas officially ended in 2004, when the two sides agreed to cease propaganda activities. Despite that, both sides have found ways to continue their propaganda efforts over the ensuing decade.