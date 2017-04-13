Register
16:39 GMT +3 13 April 2017
    An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30

    India's MoD Reveals Which Private Companies are to Receive Sukhoi-30MKI Tech

    © AFP 2017/ Dibyangshu SARKAR
    0 7210

    The Indian Defense Ministry has introduced 20 Indian vendors to the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft at the recently held Indo-Russia Military-Industrial Conference to pursue the transfer of technology possibilities.

    An Indian soldier stands guard in front of the first of the six C-130J Super Hercules, a US military aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN
    Indian Air Force Pushes for Terrain Warning System on Super Hercules Aircraft
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — This move is in line with the Narendra Modi government’s push for the transfer of technologies of Sukhoi-30MKI to private companies in India under the Make in India scheme last month.

    “A total number of 485 lines have been identified for Transfer of Technology (ToT) to support Su-30 MKI fleet. Towards this, 20 Indian vendors have been introduced to the Russian OEMs to find out the feasibility of ToT in the fields desired by Indian vendors. The Russian side has been requested to consider permission to identified OEMs to establish Joint Ventures (JVs) or any other means of localization with Indian private industry partners for the manufacture of spare parts through ToT,” Subhash Bhamre, India’s Minister of State for Defense, said.

    Both the countries have started the process of establishing a joint venture for the design and development of spares in India.

    Last month, India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed an agreement with Russian OEMs for a long-term supply of spares and rendering technical assistance for five years, which do not cover any technology transfer. Agreements will enable HAL to procure the required spares based on the price catalog directly from the OEMs for the Su-30MKI fleet, and boost after sales service by reducing lead time in the procurement of spares significantly.

    The Indian government has been in discussion with Asian countries like Malaysia to supply Sukhoi spare parts through local production.

