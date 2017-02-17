India's HAL Signs $8.5 Million Contracts to Maintain SAAB's EW System in India

"The ToT programme will run for 24 months and will qualify HAL Hyderabad as a Saab-approved IDAS repair facility. HAL will focus on maintenance and repair of IDAS equipment for the Indian end-users. Saab will continue to support HAL Hyderabad with critical spares and proprietary components for the entire service life of IDAS," reads a release after signing agreement on the sideline of Aero-India2017 in Bengaluru.
"The export of this technology to India bodes well for future manufacturing and skills transfers, and for building an ongoing mutually beneficial partnership in line with the ‘Make in India' initiative," says Trevor Raman, President and CEO of Saab Grintek Defence.
HAL and SGD had signed a long term agreement in year 2005 for the delivery of IDAS equipment by SGD, based on annual orders. Series production of IDAS systems at SGD is currently underway with more than 200 ordered to date.
