Beijing Calls for Korean Peninsula Denuclearization by Peaceful Means

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump and Xi held a phone conversation.

"China supports the goal to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, firmly maintains the idea of securing peace and stability on the peninsula, supports a peaceful settlement of the issue, intends to maintain dialogue and contacts with the United States on this issue," Xi was quoted as saying by the CCTV.

Trump has called on the recent visit of Xi Jinping to the United States successful and expressed hoped to visit China in the near future.

"I was very pleased to accept President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago, and to hold a meeting with him. This meeting was very successful. Maintaining close contacts between the two leaders is very important. I hope to make a state visit to China," Trump was quoted as saying by CCTV.

Xi and Trump held a meeting on April 6-7 at US leader's Mar-a-Lago residence in the state of Florida.