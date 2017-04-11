US Soldier Killed in Afghanistan Identified

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense has said in a press release said on Monday it has identified the soldier killed earlier in Afghanistan as 37-year-old Staff Sgt. Mark Alencar.

"Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, 37, of Edgewood, Maryland, died April 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained when his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations," the release stated.

De Alencar was part of part of Operation Freedom Sentinel. He served with the 1st Batallion, 7th Special Forces Group out of Eglin Air Force Base in the US state of Florida.

In March, three US soldiers were wounded on a base in Helmand Province, according to the statement of the NATO Resolute Support Mission.

The Resolute Support mission, focused on training, advising and assisting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, was launched on January 1, 2015.