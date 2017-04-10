War on Korean Peninsula Unlikely as US Supports Seoul’s Peaceful Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the US officials announced that aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions with North Korea.

"There is no need to be worried much … The U.S. has said it supports South Korea's policy on North Korea, and our government intends to solve all the problems peacefully,” spokesman of the South Korean Ministry of Unification Lee Duck-hang said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Seoul believes it is important to settle tensions through political process, and the restrictive measures against North Korea are designed to engage Pyongyang in the dialogue, the spokesman said.

"It is not meant to result in the possibility of military tension and confrontation," Lee stressed.

On Sunday, US National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Herbert McMaster said that US President Donald Trump has ordered preparation of all possible options in order to protect the United States and its partners from North Korean threat.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.

On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

On Sunday, Victor Ozerov, the chairman of the Russian upper house defense and security committee, said that sending US Navy strike group to the region might push the leadership of North Korea to make rush actions. The US forces might even carry out a strike on North Korean military facilities, the Russian lawmaker stressed.