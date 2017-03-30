China to Conduct Maiden Flight of World's Largest Amphibious Aircraft in May

According to China Radio International (CRI), the aircraft designed for firefighting and rescue missions will hold the first flight over land in May, while the first water takeoff will be held in the second half of 2017.
China is currently conducting tests necessary to prepare the plane for the flight, the broadcaster added.
AVIC finished manufacturing of the aircraft in July 2016 in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. The plane has four turboprop engines and has a maximum range of some 2,800 miles.
