N. Korea Conducts Another Ballistic Missile Engine Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The CNN broadcaster reported that the test took place on Friday and has become the third such test in the recent weeks. One of the officials said that such technology could be used in an eventual intercontinental ballistic missile.

On March 18, North Korean media reported that the country has conducted a successful ground jet test of a new high-thrust rocket engine at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground.

North Korea's missile and nuclear programs have been a contentious issue of concern for the neighboring countries and their allies, with every new missile launch by Pyongyang raising tensions in the peninsula.