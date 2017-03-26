Register
16:21 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese troops march as they take part in Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017

    China-Pakistan Parade: Is Beijing Sealing Role of Top Player in Asia-Pacific?

    © REUTERS/ Faisal Mahmood
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 16431

    Chinese troops took part in the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad for the first time earlier this week, in what some experts said was a sign of closer bilateral ties, while others pointed to Beijing's growing regional clout.

    Pakistan Navy's firing squad take position during the flag-hoisting ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s Multinational Exercise AMAN-17, in Karachi, Pakistan February 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro
    China-Pakistan Corridor to Increase Maritime Activity, Trade 'Manifold' - Pakistan Navy
    In an unprecedented event on Thursday, 90 Chinese army servicemen took part in the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad, during which Pakistan showed off its long-range missiles, tanks and warplanes.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Chinese military expert Song Xiaojun described similar military parades as "a barometer of the state of bilateral relations."

    "These are normal exchanges between the armies of China and Pakistan. In practice, Beijing and Islamabad are strategic partners, and we can even say that they have excellent relations of strategic partnership. At the same time, both states are not military allies and they develop normal military contacts, including joint drills," Xiaojun said.

    He was echoed by expert Peter Topychkanov of the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations, who pointed to close political, economic and military ties between Beijing and Islamabad.

    Chinese troops march during a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ AAMIR QURESHI
    Chinese troops march during a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2017

    "Therefore, there is no doubt that the two countries are interested in further developing this cooperation and want to demonstrate that they are closer to each other," Topychkanov said referring to the Islamabad parade.

    Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, gestures before delivering a public lecture on “Reviving Indian Wisdom in Contemporary India” at a function in New Delhi on February 5, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Dalai Lama of Discord: Buddhist Leader's Visit May Drive Wedge Between China, India
    "Additionally, it can be perceived as Pakistan's message to its immediate neighbor India that China is on Islamabad's side and that Pakistan is poised to support Beijing," he added. 

    On the other hand, Viktor Murakhovsky, Russian military expert and editor-in-chief of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine told the Russian online newspaper Vzglyad that he attributes the ongoing development of the Beijing-Islamabad military ties to the fact that China deems it necessary to cooperate with Pakistan in order to counter India and boost its regional clout.

    "In fact, Beijing's alliance with Islamabad contributes to the consolidation of China's leading role in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, a chill in ties between Pakistan and the United States allowed China to occupy their niche, significantly strengthening its influence in Central Asia," Murakhovsky said.

    In this context, Russian military expert Vasily Kashin recalled in an interview with Vzglyad that China is now actively discussing with Pakistan the possibility of opening its military bases on Pakistani territory.

    "The economic corridor will allow the Chinese to have access to the Indian Ocean's coast, bypassing the Strait of Malacca, something that will allow Beijing to export goods from China's western regions via the shortest routes. In this regard, the question arises about China's presence on Pakistani territory," Kashin said.

    According to Vzglyad, Washington is seriously concerned about the strengthening of the China-Pakistan alliance in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on March 18, 2017 in Beijing, China
    © REUTERS/ Lintao Zhang/POOL
    'Too Much Dissent': Why the US Should Cross Its Fingers for Tillerson in China
    The growing Chinese clout in the Asia-Pacific and Central Asia, which comes against the backdrop of the US losing levels of influence on Islamabad, prompts the White House to rely more on India.

    Vzglyad underscored that it is India which is seen by Washington as the main counterweight and deterrent of China the PRC. In this connection, the newspaper concluded, Washington continues to bolster its military cooperation with New Delhi.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Potential Pakistan Entry in BRICS Via China’s BRICS Plus Leaves India Concerned
    India Expects China's Respect to Sovereignty Amid Project With Pakistan
    China Gives Two Vessels to Pakistan's Navy to Protect New Trade Route
    Opposition to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 'Not Directed Against Beijing'
    India Frowns at Kashmir Portion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
    Tags:
    ties, military parade, partnership, message, relations, cooperation, India, China, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Life Through 'Challenge': Best of the 6th Hamdan International Photography Award
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok