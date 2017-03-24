Register
    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific

    China May Launch 2nd Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Late April

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Asia & Pacific
    232760

    Second Chinese Liaoning aircraft carrier might be launched at the end of April 2017, local media reported Friday.

    Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning cruises for a test in the sea (File photo)
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Li Tang
    China Reveals Launch Date of New Aircraft Carriers
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to Sina news portal, a number of photos have been circulating in the Internet, depicting installation of radars and base painting of the deck. After analyzing the photos expects came to a conclusion that the vessel might be launched in late April, in particular on April 23, when China celebrates Founding day of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

    Liaoning is a Type 001 class vessel. The first carrier was rebuilt out of Soviet aircraft cruiser Varyag in early 2000s, with the first sea trial taking place in 2011. In September 2012, Liaoning was commissioned into the PLA Navy.

    In late December 2015, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced plans to construct a new Liaoning aircraft carrier, built by China itself.

      TGG3
      Where is Hector Alejandro Riquelme?

      2nd aircraft carrier....3rd and 4th are being built in series....
