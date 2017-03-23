US Buildup in Northeast Asia Destabilizes Region - Russian Foreign Ministry

"A serious destabilizing factor is an increase in the US presence in the region, including the deployment of the THAAD missile defense systems in South Korea," Zakharova said at a briefing.
Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016 amid South Korea’s growing unease about the nuclear program of North Korea, which fired four ballistic missiles on March 6.
The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.
A THAAD battery consists of six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors, a mobile control and communications center and an AN/TPY-2 radar.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia's fault. What Russia done to counter? Other than TALK on no end and every politician leap into the talking bandwagon?
cast235
Just SHUT IT. Do what Russia MUST and say NOTHING.
Will Russia defend NK in case U.S JAPAN assault it'?
Then be ready for a new U.S base and more THAAD and worst. And don't cry after. Because Russia did NOTHING. But TALK.
Like LAVROV in RAQQA case. TALK on no end, until U.S got in and THAT'S THAT.. SHUT UP OR DO SOMETHING..
What Russia did? We here to help with terrorism.
And wait until Russia see regime changes at all autonomous areas inside Syria. U.S is there to SPLIT Syria. And Israel Turkey will get all they want.
Russia doesn't get it. Russia is ALONE. 68 countries planning how to KICK Russia out. And get ALL and divide it.
Keep with ..OUR PARTNERS.. We cab work together we can and can and can.
U.S E.U , NATO are your ENEMIES. So learn to get where Russia belongs.
And end teh STUPID deals. Israel wanted a deal to attack Syria at will.
Just tell them NO MORE.. DON'T , they get IN send some SU30 SM and SU 35 and MIG 35 to intercept/ Fire and you fire too.
Better keep tinkering Syria's defenses until they work.
Iran. Go do analogues of the F 14, and their missiles, and work from there. It sure will be too obsolete for Russia, BUT will be innovative for IRAN.
Just create innovation centers for defenses. Time to get U.S industries OFF SK. They bring NOTHING!!!