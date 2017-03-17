Bad Boys! Trump Says North Korea 'Behaving Very Badly', China 'Does Little'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Chinese authorities have done little to help the United States address the threat posed by the North Korean nuclear program, US President Donald Trump stated on Friday.

North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been "playing" the United States for years. China has done little to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 марта 2017 г.

Trump made the statement ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Beijing.

Earlier on Friday, Tillerson said the United States' strategic patience with North Korea has ended , and warned that "all options are on the table" for Washington when dealing with Pyongyang, including military intervention.

The six-party talks launched in 2003 aimed to end North Korea's nuclear program via negotiations involving the United States, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea and North Korea.

The negotiations reached a stalemate when North Korea withdrew from the talks in 2009 and has since carried out multiple nuclear and ballistic missile tests.