China Hopes for Korean Peninsula Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue - Premier

"To achieve denuclearization of the peninsula and maintain peace and stability there, we need to sit down and talk…. Tensions may lead to conflicts and will harm all sides. We hope that through the efforts of all the parties concerned, the tensions can be eased, and negotiations can resume. Anyway, no one wants to see chaos on his doorstep," Li was quoted as saying on the Chinese governmental website.
He noted that China "firmly upholds the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," and supports the UN Security Council resolutions regarding North Korea.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on March 8 suggested that North Korea stop launches of its missiles and halt development of nuclear program in exchange for the termination of military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea. However, the proposal was rejected by the United States.
Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016. The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.
