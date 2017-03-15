Register
15 March 2017
    Protesters carry a mock missile symbolizing an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy the THAAD in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016

    China Hopes for Korean Peninsula Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue - Premier

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    China hopes the Korean Peninsula conflict will de-escalate soon, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    THAAD Drama: China May Jam US Radar Signals in South Korea
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — China hopes that the relevant parties on the Korean Peninsula will work together to de-escalate the situation in the region, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

    "To achieve denuclearization of the peninsula and maintain peace and stability there, we need to sit down and talk…. Tensions may lead to conflicts and will harm all sides. We hope that through the efforts of all the parties concerned, the tensions can be eased, and negotiations can resume. Anyway, no one wants to see chaos on his doorstep," Li was quoted as saying on the Chinese governmental website.

    He noted that China "firmly upholds the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," and supports the UN Security Council resolutions regarding North Korea.

    US 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    Chinese Commerce Secretary Warns US it 'Can't Live Without China'
    Amid growing unease about North Korea's nuclear program, the country fired four ballistic missiles on March 6. In response to Pyongyang's nuclear activities, the United States announced the deployment of US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile elements in South Korea. After reports of the start of the deployment process, China's Foreign Ministry stressed that it was strongly against the measure and would take the necessary measures to protect its security interests.

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on March 8 suggested that North Korea stop launches of its missiles and halt development of nuclear program in exchange for the termination of military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea. However, the proposal was rejected by the United States.

    Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016. The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

