China Against Trade War With US - Premier

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Trade Rep Nominee Says Trump Will Defend US Against China Despite Trademarks

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China is not seeking to start a trade war with the United States and is instead looking for dialogue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.

"I think we should sit down and talk to each other, work with each other to find a solution regardless of what differences we have… We should focus on broadening mutual interests, which I think is the correct choice… We do not want to see any kind of trade wars between our countries. This will not improve our trade," Li said said during a press conference after the close of the 10-day National People's Congress session.

Beijing believes in a broad scope for US-Chinese cooperation as long as the One-China policy is upheld by the United States with regards to the Taiwanese issue, he added.

© AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR China-US Interest Rate Gap Has Little Effect on Currency Rate - Chinese Central Bank

Regarding the upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which is planned for next month, the premier stated that both sides' diplomats were still preparing the event.

On Monday, the White House confirmed plans for Xi's visit to Washington, stating that the high-level meeting would focus on defusing tensions over North Korea.

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to impose higher import barriers on Chinese goods as well as accusing China of manipulating its currency. This sparked fears of a trade war between two of the world's leading economies, while the Chinese leadership made a number of definitive statements on the country's support for free trade.