South Korea Impeachment Protests Kill Two Including 72-Year-Old Man

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The December parliamentary vote to impeach Park has been upheld by South Korea's Constitutional Court earlier in the day.

Two people injured while protesting the court ruling in central Seoul have died, the Yonhap news service cited police as saying on Friday.

One of the deceased is a 72-year-old man found bleeding from his head near the Constitutional Court midday Friday and pronounced dead in hospital.

Details of the second death have not been disclosed.