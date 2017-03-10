Impeachment of South Korean President Confirmed by Constitutional Court

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the parliament decision to impeach President Park Geun-hye, suspended over a corruption scandal.
The court verdict was announced on Friday and was broadcast live by the South Korean YTN news channel. All 8 judges voted in favor of impeachment.
