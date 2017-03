© Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev Russian Detainees in Sri Lanka Expected to Be Released, Return Home Soon

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Reports of nine Russian citizens detained in Sri Lanka emerged on Friday. The embassy has said that some of them were charged with violation of rules of stay in the country.

"Three of them were released so that they could collect the belongings for everyone. They are getting ready to go to the airport, everyone will be at the airport around 10:00 p.m. [16:30 GMT]," the embassy official said.

The embassy said over the weekend the detainees would be released by Monday and return to Russia by Tuesday.