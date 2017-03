© Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev Russian Detainees in Sri Lanka Expected to Be Released, Return Home Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the embassy said that the Russian consul to Sri Lanka was negotiating the release of the citizens with Sri Lanka's authorities.

"The decision has been made to release our tourists on Monday and on Tuesday they will leave Sri Lanka," the source said.

On Friday, media reports emerged about nine Russians having been detained in Sri Lanka. According to the embassy, some of the detained Russians were charged with violation of rules of stay in the country.