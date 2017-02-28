Register
28 February 2017
    A US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo

    US Airstrike Eliminates Notorious Taliban Leader in Kunduz

    © AFP 2016/ Bonny Schoonakker
    Asia & Pacific
    0 90

    The Taliban commander attacked civilians and destroyed key infrastructure.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US forces killed the Taliban commander for Kunduz, Mullah Salam, in a Sunday airstrike, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission to Afghanistan said in release said in Tuesday.

    "As part of an operation with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, United States Forces conducted a strike that killed Mullah Salam, the Taliban commander for Kunduz," the release said.

    Salam was eliminated together with four other Taliban combatants in a February 26 operation targeting the insurgent group in Kunduz province, the release stated.

    Clear legal basis needed to combat violence against women
    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    Repression Among Sweden's Newcomers Echo Taliban for Pakistani Immigrant
    According to the Resolute Support mission, the commander and Taliban forces attacked civilians and destroyed key infrastructure despite claims they would protect civilians and property.

    Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

    The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.

